Braselton area churches are cancelling Sunday services and other activities amid the growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus. Many of those churches are offering online services.
Details about Braselton area churches' plans are listed below. This is a working list and will be added to when more information is received. If your church isn't listed here, but plans to cancel services or offer alternative services, email the details to alex@mainstreetnews.com.
12STONE CHURCH
12Stone Church will move its worship services online on Sunday, March 15, through Monday, March 23.
Additionally, the church’s schedule from March 14-28 includes:
•On Sunday, March 15, and Sunday, March 22, the church will gather for an online worship service beginning at 9 a.m.
•Monday-Friday, the church will post a family devotional every night at 7 p.m. on its website and social media.
•And on Saturdays at 8 a.m., the church will livestream its prayer gathering.
•Devotionals for students will be posted daily on Instagram: @highschoolat12Stone, @middleschoolat12stone.
•All on-site gatherings at the campuses and small groups will be postponed during this time.
For more information, visit 12stone.com/churchonline.
CELEBRATION CHURCH
Celebration Church has cancelled its services for Sunday, March 15, and weekday activities throughout next week.
Online services will be available. They will be sent out via email and posted to online, according to a social media announcement by pastor Mike Day.
The church’s website can be found at celebrationfamily.com.
FREE CHAPEL
Free Chapel will not be meeting at its physical locations on Sunday, March 15. But Free Chapel will have church together online.
Worship services are planned online at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
For more information, visit freechapel.org/live
NEW LIBERTY UMC
New Liberty United Methodist Church has cancelled all events and worship services March 13-28.
The church plans to return to regular worship on March 29.
The church’s pastor will offer times of abbreviated worship and prayer online, according to a church social media post.
HAMILTON MILL UMC
Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church is suspending all church-related activities and events, including in-person worship, through the end of March.
Hamilton Mill UMC will livestream worship through Facebook every Sunday at 11 a.m. during the month of March.
“Be sure to log onto Facebook every Sunday at 11 a.m.,” church leaders state.
The church office will be closed with staff working remotely.
The food pantry will be open and implementing new policies to ensure the safety of the patrons and volunteers.
HOSCHTON UMC
Hoschton United Methodist Church will not have service or Sunday school for the next two weeks (March 15 and March 22).
Additionally, there will be no church-related activities — such as Bible study or youth group — through the end of March. The youth dinner scheduled for the fifth Sunday has been cancelled.
THE VINE CHURCH
The Vine Church will move its worship service online on Sunday, March 15.
The service will livestream on the church website at 9:15 a.m. and will be available the rest of the day.
The website is: http://connecttothevine.org.
