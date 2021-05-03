Braselton’s four-county area still lags behind the state in the percentage of residents who’ve received the COVID-19 vaccination.
Across the state, 3.63 million residents have received at least one dose, or 35% of the population, while 2.72 million (or 26%) are fully vaccinated.
Gwinnett County has the highest vaccine rate in the Braselton area, but falls just short of the state average with 34% of its residents having at least one dose and 24% being fully vaccinated.
Hall and Jackson counties have the same average with 27% of residents getting at least one dose and 21% fully vaccinated.
Barrow County has the lowest average of the four-county area with 24% of residents having their first dose and 17% fully vaccinated.
