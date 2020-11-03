It’s almost over. The 2020 election season is nearing its end, but as of press time on Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, the presidential race is still too close to call.
Three of Braselton's four counties overwhelming put their support behind re-election for Republican President Donald Trump.
Barrow County supported Trump with 70.7% of the vote to Democrat Joe Biden's 27.6%.
Jackson County overwhelmingly went for Trump with 78.3% of the vote.
And in Hall County, which was still counting absentee by mail votes according to a late-night news release, voted 71.9% for Trump.
Meanwhile, Gwinnett County went for Biden with 58.3% of the vote. (But Braselton-area precincts in Gwinnett County supported Trump.)
See election night totals from local, state and federal elections below. These are the results as of press-time and may change as additional absentee/provisional ballots are tallied.
FEDERAL SENATE AND HOUSE SEATS
- U.S. House District 7: Rich McCormick (R), 175,955 votes; Carolyn Bourdeax (D), 184,260 votes
- U.S. House District 9: Andrew Clyde (R), 284,253 votes; Devin Pandy (D), 74,388 votes
- U.S. House District 10: Incumbent Jody Hice (R), 230,787 votes; Tabitha Johnson-Green (D), 138,561 votes
- U.S. Senate: Incumbent David A. Perdue (R), 2,363,209 votes; John Ossoff (D), 2,162,709 votes; Shane Hazel (L), 106,683 votes. Not all precincts (157 of 159) have reported in this race.
- U.S. Senate-special: Doug Collins (R), 943,003; incumbent Kelly Loeffler (R), 1,219,913 votes; Raphael Warnock (D), 1,458,423 votes. Not all precincts (157 of 159) have reported in this race.
STATE SEATS
- State Senate District 45: Clint Dixon (R), 56,209 votes; Matielyn Jones (D), 44,623 votes
- State Senate District 47: Incumbent Frank Ginn (R), 60,041 votes; Dawn Johnson (D), 31,110 votes
- State House District 31: Incumbent Tommy Benton (R), 26,627 votes; Pete Fuller (D), 6,523 votes
- State House District 103: Incumbent Timothy Barr (R), 23,787 votes; Clifton Marshall (D), 11,357 votes
GWINNETT COUNTY
- District attorney: Incumbent Danny Porter (R), 175,165 votes; Patsy Austin-Gatson (D), 221,230 votes
- Sheriff: Lou Solis Jr. (R), 169,028 votes; Keybo Taylor (D), 226,026 votes
- Tax commissioner: Incumbent Richard Steele (R), 179,314 votes; Tiffany Porter (D), 217,300 votes
- County commission chair: David Post (R), 167,237 votes; Nicole Love Hendrickson (D), 228,018 votes
- Commission district 1: Laurie McClain (R), 41,137 votes; Kirkland Carden (D), 51,329 votes
- Commission district 3: Ben Archer (R), 50,700 votes; Jasper Watkins III (D), 72,113 votes
- Board of education district 1: Incumbent Carole C. Boyce (R), 38,589 votes; Karen Watkins (D), 54,901 votes
- Board of education district 3: Incumbent Mary Kay Murphy (R), 44,264 votes; Tanisha Banks (D), 42,850 votes
- Soil and water: Travys Harper, 138,588 votes; incumbent Ellis R. Lamme, 257,154 votes; incumbent Matthew R. Retter, 223,439 votes
- Gwinnett-Buford BOE SPLOST: yes, 297,223 votes; no, 91,013 votes
- Gwinnett transit referendum: yes, 194,577 votes; no, 196,326 votes
JACKSON COUNTY
- County commission district 1: Incumbent Jim Hix (R), 8,018 votes; Jamie Mitchem (D), 2,065 votes
- County commission district 2: Incumbent Chas Hardy (R), 5,808 votes; Brodriche D. Jackson (D), 1,285 votes
HALL COUNTY
- Soil and water: Todd Chapman, 42,120 votes; Michael Crow, 26,122 votes; incumbent Mike Haynes, 55,889 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.