Although there are no known local cases of the Coronavirus CVOID-19, plans for dealing with a possible epidemic spreading here are starting to take shape in the Braselton area.
An updated protocol has been established by the state for how local doctors are supposed to report suspected cases of the virus and local emergency management officials have established guidelines for how to respond to suspected cases.
At the state level, officials are preparing Hard Labor Creek park in Morgan County as a possible isolation site if that is needed.
JACKSON COUNTY
Jackson County Emergency Management Agency director Bryan Bullock said the county's 911 center has added travel questions to ask people who call in sick and seeking medical care. In addition, the county's ambulance service crews will also ask about recent travel of patients and will handle suspected cases of COVID-19 as they do suspected flu cases.
"In the event of a large outbreak in our county, we will follow the plans that we have in place to deal with mass amounts of patients, "Bullock said. "Our area healthcare coalition is preparing the local hospitals in the event of an outbreak."
Bullock said in a recent call with the CDC, he was told that the initial response has been to quarantine any patient who tests positive for the virus.
HALL COUNTY
The Hall County School System is requiring students and staff who have traveled to a Level 2 infected country to stay home and self-monitor for 14 days before returning to school.
School volunteers who have traveled out of the country recently should contact their school supervisor before participating in any school events, including athletics.
GWINNETT COUNTY
One person in Gwinnett County may have the Coronavirus after returning from a trip to Italy. The state department of health is awaiting CDC confirmation. That individual is self-monitoring at home.
Gwinnett County students or staff who have returned from a Level 3 alert country should stay home for two weeks before returning to class, according to GCSS guidelines.
STATE
The Governor’s Office and state officials are working to prepare the site at Hard Labor Creek Park for the placement of patients, officials said March 9.
Seven emergency trailers have been delivered to the park and related materials are en route for future use. Once established, the Department of Public Safety will provide security for this location.
TESTING
Testing for the virus has been an issue across the nation with a limited number of tests and testing labs available. Currently, only certain individuals are being tested and those tests are sent to the Georgia Department of Public Health for lab work. Those results are then sent to the CDC for confirmation.
Local doctors have been given guidelines for when to do patient testing. Those guidelines are to test those who:
• have a fever or lower respiratory symptoms and who have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or have traveled recently to areas with a widespread Coronavirus outbreak.
• have a fever with a severe lower respiratory illness such as pneumonia that requires hospitalization and there is no other diagnosis that explains the sickness.
