Braselton’s four-county area remains below the state average in COVID vaccine rates.
Across the State of Georgia, 32% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 20% fully vaccinated. There are 3.36 million residents in the state who have received at least one dose and 2.1 million who are fully vaccinated.
Barrow County has the lowest vaccine rate in Braselton’s four-county area, with 16% of residents receiving at least one dose and 13% fully vaccinated.
Gwinnett County has the highest rate in the Braselton area of those who’ve received at least one dose, coming in at 21%. Sixteen-percent of Gwinnett County residents are fully vaccinated.
In Hall County, 19% of residents have gotten at least one dose with 15% fully vaccinated.
And in Jackson County, 20% of residents have gotten at least one dose with 16% fully vaccinated.
Northeast Georgia Health System has administered 11,838 doses to its employees (5,784 of those are second doses). The hospital system has also administered 26,086 doses to members of the community (10,618 of those are second doses).
