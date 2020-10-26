Braselton area schools saw mixed results on the 2020 ACT.
The Georgia Department of Education released the 2020 ACT scores earlier this month.
While most schools topped the state average, there were several Braselton area schools that fell below that composite average including Jackson County Comprehensive, Cherokee Bluff and Winder-Barrow high schools. WBHS was also below the national average.
Composite scores include:
- Buford High School, 24.2
- Mill Creek High School, 23.9
- Jefferson High School, 23.4
- Flowery Branch High School, 23.1
- State, 21.7
- Jackson County Comprehensive High School, 21.1
- Cherokee Bluff High School, 20.6
- National, 20.6
- Winder-Barrow High School, 20.1
