Braselton area schools showed mixed results on the CCRPI.
The Georgia Department of Education recently released the 2019 CCRPI results, the state’s school report card that scores school districts on several areas, including standardized test scores and graduation rates.
The Town of Braselton is split between four county school districts. And some Braselton area students attend two local city school districts (Jefferson and Buford).
Between those six school districts, only one fell below the state’s overall average of 75.9. The Hall County School District scored a 72.4 overall, but that’s still an improvement over last year’s score of 71.6.
The Barrow County School System also improved its score, up from 68.7 in 2018 to 76.7 in 2019.
The remaining school districts all saw a dip in scores from last year including: Jackson County, down from 81.7 to 78.9; Gwinnett County, down slightly from 83 to 82.5; Jefferson City, down to 90.3 from 91.2; and Buford City, down from 91.7 to 88.6.
Many school-wide scores fell below the state average within their individual grade clusters. See school-wide results below:
2019 CCRPI Scores
State scores
Elementary schools 77.1
Middle schools 72.1
High schools 77
All schools – 75.9
Jackson County – JCCHS cluster
Gum Springs Elementary 80.3
*North Jackson Elementary 67.6
*West Jackson Elementary 76.8
West Jackson Middle 80.4
Jackson County Comprehensive High School 84.2
Gwinnett County – MCHS cluster
Duncan Creek Elementary 86.4
Fort Daniel Elementary 97
Harmony Elementary 78.6
Ivy Creek Elementary 96.8
Puckett’s Mill Elementary 96.5
Jones Middle 88.4
Osborne Middle 87.3
Mill Creek High 89.4
Hall County – Braselton area
*Myers Elementary 63.6
Spout Springs Elementary 88.7
Chestnut Mountain Elementary 77.4
*Cherokee Bluff Middle 69.1
*Cherokee Bluff High 73.9
*Friendship Elementary 67.7
Martin Elementary 81.2
*Davis Middle 70.8
Flowery Branch High 78.5
Barrow County – WBHS cluster
Bramlett Elementary 91.9
County Line Elementary 81.7
*Winder Elementary 70.6
Holsenbeck Elementary 82.1
*Statham Elementary 71
Russell Middle 81.9
Bear Creek Middle 74.9
*Winder-Barrow High 74.3
Jefferson City
Jefferson Elementary 87.7
Jefferson Academy 92.6
Jefferson Middle 88.6
Jefferson High 88.3
Buford City
Buford Elementary 80.2
Buford Academy 83.5
Buford Middle 94.8
Buford High 91.2
