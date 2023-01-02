When Martha Wood was born on December 30, 1922, the U.S. was just four years removed from World War I and two years into prohibition, gas cost less than 20 cents a gallon and the globe had suffered through a pandemic.
Having turned 100 years old recently, Wood took her birthday milestone in stride.
“I’m the same person I was yesterday,” she said.
Braselton’s Phoenix Assisted Living held a gathering Friday for Wood and her family to mark the occasion. Wood recalled being raised on an 80-acre farm in Ohio when asked about her youth.
“I milked cows and drove mules!” Wood said. “I drove the mules and the hay wagon.”
Wood had to grow up fast. Her mother died when Wood was just 8, leaving her to help care for her four siblings. She cooked, baked her own bread and crafted her own soap.
“I did everything I had to do,” she said.
“She became the mother,” a family member added.
Wood later married at just 16 years old.
“I went to the preacher’s office, and we got married,” she recalled.
Wood ended up having five children between two marriages — her oldest son is now in his 80s — and was often a foster parent. She and her first husband adopted a deaf child, winning a legal battle to gain custody of her.
After Wood’s first husband died, she met her second husband, a widower, during a trip to the gravesite in her 40s. She then became a mother again at age 45.
“I was 45 when I went to the doctor,” Wood said. “And I told him, I said, ‘I think I’m pregnant.’ He said, ‘Well, it’s possible, but it’s not probable.’ But I was.”
In addition to five children, Wood has 27 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She moved to Georgia from Ohio in 2000 to live close to her family.
These days, her hobbies include crossword puzzles and Bingo. Known around Phoenix for her interesting stories, she was the subject of a recent feature in the community’s news later.
Asked about the differences between now and her youth, she pointed to tighter-knit communities of yesteryear.
“We knew all the neighbors, and we visited them,” Wood said.
As for her advice to the younger generation, Wood’s message was to appreciate what you have, regardless of circumstance.
“Be happy, no matter where you’re at or what you have to do. Enjoy it because it’s gone before you know it,” Wood said with a laugh.
