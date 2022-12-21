The Braselton Arts Council approved a $40,000 contract with a sculptor for a piece to be installed at the Braselton Library on Brassie Lane.
J. Doyle Rogers of Metafisica Environmental Sculptures, Inc., was awarded the contract on Friday (Dec. 16) after a 4-0 vote of the council, which formed earlier this year.
According to the contract, the sculpture — described as a tree and swing with leaves that move with the wind — will made up of stainless steel. The structure, which will be installed on a pad, will stand approximately 12 feet tall and seven feet wide.
“It is going to be a statement,” Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott said of the piece.
The sculpture, which will be located on the Davis St. of the library, will be installed tentatively in May or June after construction work on the library expansion is complete.
Arts council members noted that Rogers and his son will work in tandem for the first time to produce this sculpture.
