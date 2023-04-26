The Braselton Arts Council is interested in potentially coordinating "pop-up" exhibits as the group continues to promote art in the town.
During discussion at its Monday (April 24) meeting, council members mentioned possibly adding small, monthly shows at multiple locales throughout Braselton.
The shows would center around a single artist with all of their work.
The lobby of the town's 1904 building was mentioned as one possible venue. But the council also mentioned finding businesses interested in hosting a pop-up show.
"Because there are plenty of businesses that would be thrilled to have that," said Town Manager Jennifer Scott, who is also a member of the arts council.
They also discussed scheduling pop-up shows in conjunction with one of the town's wine walks or chocolate walks.
Implementing a series of pop-up shows was also seen as a way to involve its team of art ambassadors in arts council projects and events.
In other business, the council:
•plans to visit the artist creating a sculpture for the town's library to view progress on the project.
•scheduled a planning meeting for June 13 (3 p.m.) to work on a strategic plan for its budget funds.
•announced that its next meeting is May 8 (3 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.