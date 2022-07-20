The newly-formed Braselton Arts Council held its second meeting last week and began considering a sculpture project for the town’s library addition and exploring its own fundraising options.
The consensus among the seven-member group, which met July 12, is that it needs more information about the scope and size of the sculpting project before moving forward with planning and determining cost. The sculpture will sit in a garden area of the expanded library.
As for fundraising, the council mentioned putting on an art show or hosting a gala, similar to those hosted by the town’s downtown development authority. The council has a start-up budget of $100,000 — $50,000 coming from Braselton Visitors Bureau and the other $50,000 from the town’s general fund.
The council also discussed having a presence at the DDA’s Oct. 1 Art-Rageous festival, which the DDA will host on the town green. The council will look into possibly setting up booth.
In other business, the council:
•will consider partnering with the DDA in seeking a Daughters of the American Revolution grant for signage for Braselton’s historic downtown buildings.
•will hold a planning session in August (date to be determined) and its next regular meeting Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. It will also hold a social event on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at FernGully on Brassie Lane to which it will invite the town council and the downtown development authority.
