The newly-formed Braselton Arts Council is seeking volunteer help from the community.
The nine-member council, established earlier this year to oversee the implementation of art town-wide, is asking for “art ambassadors” to help carry out its projects.
Among the art council’s initial tasks is coordinating an art project at the Braselton Library, which is in the midst of a major expansion project. The council is also tackling its initial fundraising initiatives, including a gala which will likely be held in the first quarter of 2023.
Those interesting in volunteering can contact Braselton town manager Jennifer Scott at jscott@braselton.net.
During a planning session earlier this month, the arts council discussed two different library sculpture locations — outside facing Brassie Lane or on the other side of the building within a children’s garden. Should the sculpture face Brassie Lane, incorporating light or water into piece was mentioned as a possibility.
The art council will soon seek bids for the project. The possibly of eventually placing sculptures in both locations was also suggested.
In other business, the council expressed interest in incorporating a live — and possibly interactive — painting event into its fundraising gala. It also plans to sell library boxes to neighborhood homeowners associations as one of its first fundraising campaigns.
The Braselton Art Council’s next meeting is Sept. 12.
