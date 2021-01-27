Braselton was recently awarded a $1.9 million Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority board of directors.
The loan will finance restoring one mile of streambank on the Mulberry River. During Hurricane Michael, this area received 4.75 inches of rain that caused the streambank to erode and endanger the town’s water supply infrastructure. This project will stabilize the streambank and protect existing utilities.
The town will pay no interest on the 20-year loan. The city is eligible for principal forgiveness up to $200,000.
The DWSRF provides low-interest loans for infrastructure projects that deliver safe, affordable drinking water. These projects conserve and improve water resources and facilitate economic development. The program is jointly funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Georgia.
