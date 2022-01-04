The Braselton Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. to consider a variance request for a minimum-yard reduction for 0.29 acres on 2850 Muskogee Lane.
The applicant, Alan Couch, seeks a reduction from 10 feet to 6 feet to construct a garage addition. The property is under a planned unit development zoning.
The hearing will be held at the Police and Municipal Court facility at 5340 Hwy. 53.
