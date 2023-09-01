Old WJPS campus

A Braselton-area charter school has been proposed for the former campus of West Jackson Primary School. The local charter school group — New Schools Georgia — had its charter approved on Wednesday (Aug. 30). The group is still working toward a lease with the Town of Braselton to use the old West Jackson Primary School site.

 Photo by Ben Munro

A local group seeking to open a school in Braselton secured its long-awaited charter.

The Georgia State Charter School Commission voted Wednesday (Aug. 30) 5-2 to approve New Schools Georgia’s (NSG) application.

