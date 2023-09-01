A local group seeking to open a school in Braselton secured its long-awaited charter.
The Georgia State Charter School Commission voted Wednesday (Aug. 30) 5-2 to approve New Schools Georgia’s (NSG) application.
The group won its charter bid despite a recommendation of denial from the commission’s staff.
“We knew we had to go into (Wednesday’s) August board meeting of the commissioners and fight our way through this,” NSG’s Pam Estabrooke said.
Estabrooke said the group had multiple elected officials “really come to bat for us” in earning the charter, noting the support of Braselton Mayor Kurt Ward, State Senator Clint Dixon (Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education), State Representative Chuck Efstration (Senate Majority Leader) and State Representative Derrick McCollum.
With the charter in hand, NSG and National Heritage Academies (NHA) will continue to pursue a lease agreement with the Town of Braselton to house the school at the former site of West Jackson Primary School on Hwy. 53.
NSG has partnered with NHA, a national charter school organization, to run the proposed charter school — called Four Points Preparatory Academy — with NSG overseeing its operation. The school’s attendance zones would be identified as Gwinnett, Banks, Barrow, Jackson and Hall counties, and Buford, Gainesville, Commerce and Jefferson city schools.
NSG plans to open Four Points Preparatory Academy in August 2024 with grades K-5 with plans to expand to K-8 in subsequent years.
According to Estabrooke, 240 parents have requested information about the charter school and indicated intentions to enroll their child.
