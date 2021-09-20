The Braselton Civic Center stands to be an in-demand venue for weddings and conferences, but the new space could prove quite the draw for other downtown happenings.
Recently-hired civic center director Sloane Meyer said she hopes to expand the range of events offered in Braselton when the 40,000-square foot building on Davis St. comes available. A ribbon-cutting for the $6.28 million venue is expected in January.
“Yeah, that’s the whole idea is build on what is already happening in Braselton, and just make it more available and it more exciting,” Meyer said.
Meyer, who spent seven years directing events for Jackson County’s historic courthouse, said she’s already booked three events and will soon begin taking reservations in earnest for 2022.
A job fair and a bridal expo are already on the event schedule.
But Meyer already has other ideas in mind that might fit that space well and pique the town’s interest.
A self-professed “history nerd,” some of her ideas include arranging for some lectures and hosting a Victorian-style tea. Meyer just recently scheduled a Medieval fair for Oct. 9-10, and while the civic enter won’t be available for that event — it will be held on the town green — the hope is to incorporate the venue for any future Medieval fairs.
Meyer also envisions hosting indoor film festivals series, such as a week of Halloween-themed movies (not this year) or a film-series such as Lord of the Rings “where everyone could dress up.”
“(I have) lots of movie marathons in mind,” said Meyer, who noted that the civic enter can provide a movie-viewing space for sensory sensitive families.
The venue could also be utilized for a concert space, especially during colder-weather months, to expand the music options downtown. Braselton already hosts a concert series on the town green.
“Absolutely, we are wired for sound,” she said. “We’ll have a permanent stage and theater-setting, we can fit upwards of 900 people, so think that’s a pretty good space for concerts. We’re ready for that.”
Meyer also said she and members of her creative team will seek out events happening elsewhere to bring to the civic center, potentially saving area residents a drive to Atlanta.
“Not everyone can get there,” Meyer said. “But if a similar event is held here in Braselton, what a perfect location for it.”
She called the addition of the civic center to downtown “huge.”
“Not just for Braselton, but for the surrounding areas, because it’s just such an awesome location, right off the interstate,” she said. “ … It can do nothing but add to what we’ve already got going on and I’m ready for it to skyrocket. I’m so excited.”
