Assuming all goes according to plan, the start of 2022 will — at last — see an open civic center in Braselton.
The long-awaited 40,000 square-foot facility, located on Davis St., should be available for use by the second week of January, according to town manager Jennifer Scott.
The final step prior to opening to the public is an inspection from the state fire marshal to receive the building’s certificate of occupancy.
“The only thing that’s kind of an unknown is when the state fire marshal plans to come do the final inspection … so we’re hoping for the second week in January (to open),” Scott said.
Meanwhile, town employees will start moving furniture in next week. The offices of Braselton’s tourism, economic development and downtown staff — as well as a newly-hired special event coordinator — will be housed there.
The $6.28 million project was originally slated for a July opening, but the timetable was first pushed back to October and now January.
The company responsible for constructing the building’s pre-engineered frame was forced to take a three-month hiatus due to COVID, causing the biggest delay in the project’s timeline.
The good news for Braselton is that the final price tag should come in under the allotted $6.28 million. Scott said any surplus will be applied to needed furniture purchases.
“It will seat 1,200 theater-style, but we only had the budget for 500 chairs,” Scott explained. “Whatever is left over, I’m sure will go into more furniture, fixtures, equipment.”
The town could be cutting it close with its projected opening. The venue’s first scheduled event is a Jan. 11 homeowners’ association meeting expected to draw approximately 400 people.
Civic center director Sloane Meyer said she’s already booked five private events for the venue. Once the town receives the certificate of occupancy for the building, she said she’ll go about scheduling public events in earnest. An October Medieval faire is already on the books.
A late-January ribbon cutting is likely for the civic center.
“It will be very exciting,” Scott said of the project’s completion.
‘1904’ PROJECT UPDATE
Braselton’s renovated 1904 building should have its first two tenants moving in this week, just in time for Thursday’s Cravin’ Bacon Walk which will feature multiple town businesses.
A comic book and collectibles store and a bakery should both occupy their spaces, though the bakery still needs its USDA permit before opening. A record store will possibly move into its space as well.
The 1904 (named after the year it was built) is the original portion of the historic Braselton Brothers Store building and is being rehabbed by the Braselton Urban Redevelopment Agency (URA) as a multi-tenant space. Other businesses within the 18,000 square-foot building will include a restaurant, tap room, independent book store with an art gallery, gift shop and developer's office (Matt Ruppel).
All retailers hope to be open by December.
OTHER PROJECTS
Braselton will soon put a SPLOST-funded 71-acre park project on Hwy. 124 out to bid, according to Scott. The first phase of the park — which will cost a little over $1 million — will cover infrastructure (including parking, driveway and restrooms), a dog park, walking trails and a pavilion.
Braselton’s downtown park at 115 Harrison St. is also due for upgrades, which will begin this month. Materials have already been ordered, according to Scott. The town council approved a $149,000 bid for improvements in November.
Scott said improvements are scheduled to start in December and need to be complete in time for an April antique festival held on Harrison St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.