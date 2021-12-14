The Braselton Civic Center opening has been delayed again due to a familiar problem — supply issues.
The front doors are not yet available for the $6.28 million, 40,000 square-foot facility.
As a result, the opening has been pushed back to Feb. 1, according to town manager Jennifer Scott. Scott passed along the information during an informal meeting Thursday (Dec. 9) of those who will serve on the Braselton Town Council in 2022.
The project was originally slated for a July finish, but the timetable was first pushed back to October and then January before this latest setback.
The biggest delay came when the company responsible for constructing the building’s pre-engineered frame was forced to take a three-month hiatus due to COVID.
When the building is complete, the final price tag should come in under the allotted $6.28 million. Any surplus will be applied to needed furniture purchases, according to Scott.
Mayor-elect Kurt Ward praised town leaders for making the facility a reality.
“What we get to walk into with that civic center is just really amazing,” he said.
