If you’ve driven down Davis Street recently, you've likely seen the progress on a major town project. Construction of the Braselton Civic Center is well under way and the town plans to open the new facility later this year.
Town manager Jennifer Scott gave an update on the civic center and other town projects during the Braselton Town Council’s planning session April 1.
While the facility isn’t set to open until late 2021, Scott said the town will need to staff the facility this summer as bookings begin to come in.
“We’re already getting calls from people who want to schedule events there and rent it,” said Scott.
She said the town will also need temporary staff for food, events and setup.
The facility, located next to the town’s parking deck, will seat up to 504 attendees for “banquets, weddings, reunions and conventions.”
OTHER PROJECTS
Other project updates included:
•library addition — the town is set to receive $1.8 million for its library expansion project from the state when the governor signs the budget. Design work will begin on the $2 million project in 2021 with construction starting in 2022.
•Brassie Lane — improvements to Brassie Lane have been designed. The project includes curb and gutter updates, along with lighting, parking and sidewalk improvements.
•wayfinding signage — new signage could be installed across town in 2022.
•interstate ramp signs — the Georgia Department of Transportation is reviewing a proposal for Braselton ramp signs, which will be placed in the triangle section beside the ramp. The area around the sign will be landscaped.
•Braselton Park — Scott said improvements to Braselton Park could go out to bid soon. Those improvements include fencing, lighting and landscaping.
•Davis and Pinecrest sidewalk — design is under way on a sidewalk project on Davis St. and Pinecrest Ln. The town will need to acquire rights-of-way on 21 parcels. The town will seek TAP funding for the $1.3 million project.
•multi-modal bridge — a project to construct a multi-modal bridge over Hwy. 211 is in the permitting stage.
•connect lifepath to downtown — The Gainesville Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization has a request for proposals (RFP) out to hire a company to study the possibility of connecting the Lifepath to downtown.
•Chardonnay Trace — construction could start soon on an additional lane to Chardonnay Trace.
•Mulberry River stream bank — the town could go out to bid this summer on a restoration project for the Mulberry River stream bank.
•71-acre park — the master plan is complete for the 71-acre park planned off Hwy. 124. The project is slated to go out to bid by summer.
•Riverwalk projects — a pedestrian kiosk for the Riverwalk is out to bid and expansion of the Riverwalk is in design.
•Hwy. 53 pedestrian tunnel — design is under way for a Hwy. 53 pedestrian tunnel.
•Hwy. 211 widening – Governor Brian Kemp recently announced COVID funding for the Hwy. 211 widening project in Braselton.
