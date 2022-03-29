The long-awaited Braselton Civic Center will at last open its doors.
The $6.28 million, 40,000 square-foot building located downtown will host its inaugural event on Friday (April 1) after supply shortages postponed the facility’s opening for approximately nine months.
“Finally … much anticipated,” Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott said of the facility being ready.
A local insurance agent, Cindy Phillips, will christen the venue by hosting her agency’s 30th anniversary there. Phillips will host a private dinner for 300, then open the event up to the public at 8 p.m.
“She expects a whole lot more to show up then,” Scott said.
The state fire marshal inspected the facility on March 25, while the health department held its inspection on March 28. Furniture was slated for move-in on March 29.
The civic center is already booked heavily for at least the next two months. Upcoming events include a high school prom, weddings and corporate events. The Braselton Downtown Development Authority will host its annual Toast of Braselton fundraiser there on May 12.
According to civic center director Sloane Meyer, the town also looks to host an indoor concert at the civic center possibly in late July, a Shakespeare festival during a Medieval Faire in October and themed-movie nights, including The Great Gatsby and The Wizard of Oz.
Scott said she is unsure of a projected revenue figure for the center for 2022, noting that she’ll have a better idea when the town begins collecting rental fees. Demand, however, has exceed what was originally anticipated.
“It is amazing,” Scott said. “It is every single day we get calls. It’s marvelous.”
Located on Davis St., the civic center is situated in the hub of activity downtown — across the street from dining and drinking establishments and adjacent to the town’s parking deck.
“I hope it’s ideal,” Scott said of the location. “That’s what we planned.”
The civic center is also on the town’s trolley-service line.
While the facility will open its doors this weekend, the town has not scheduled a celebratory grand opening yet. But Scott looks forward to when the town can show off the building.
“It's gorgeous,” she said. “It really is. It’s just a really, really beautiful facility. I’m really excited for people to see it.”
