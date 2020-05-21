Braselton has released its draft 20-year comprehensive plan, a document that guides future growth in the town. Citizens have until June 17 to to review and comment on the proposal.
After the feedback period, the plan will be finalized for adoption. The Braselton Town Council could adopt the comp plan update on July 13.
View the comprehensive plan and make comments online at www.braseltoncompplan.com.
