Members of Braselton’s newly-formed comprehensive plan evaluation committee will soon reach out to their neighbors.
The seven-member group, which includes Mayor Kurt Ward, has been tasked with gleaning input from residents and business owners within their respective areas of town regarding Braselton’s comprehensive plan, which was adopted in 2020.
“We’re trying to get a regional concept of what people are really looking for,” Ward told the committee at its first meeting on Monday (Feb. 14).
The comprehensive plan serves as a guide for how the town will handle such issues as growth, transportation, housing and economic development.
The evaluation committee is made up of Mark Huber (District 1), Lee Baker (District 2), Janet Morgan (District 2), Marc Carson (District 3), Curt Sigl (District 3), Lisa Sharma (District 4) and Ward (District 4). Ward is the committee chairman.
Baker, who is the committee’s vice-chairman, asked members to gain feedback about their area’s “hot-button” issues and how they apply to the comprehensive plan.
“We need to hit the ground running,” Baker said.
Members will report to the town council over the next several months, and the council will determine whether or not to adjust the comprehensive plan based on committee member findings.
According to Ward, clerical recommendations for the document will be made in March. Committee members will then present recommendations from west Braselton in April, central Braselton in May and downtown Braselton in June.
