Braselton Mayor Kurt Ward’s Comprehensive Plan Committee will meet in the conference room at Braselton Town Hall on Monday (Feb. 14) at 6 p.m.
Ward, at the town council’s Jan. 10 meeting, announced plans to form a committee to study the town’s comprehensive plan. He said the group will evaluate the comprehensive plan and offer an opportunity for public comment.
