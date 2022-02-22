The Braselton Comprehensive Plan Evaluation Committee (CPEC) will meet in the courtroom at the Braselton’s Police and Municipal Building on Monday, Feb. 28 following the Braselton Planning Commission’s 7 p.m. meeting to open the floor for public comment on Braselton’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan.
“The purpose of this meeting is to ensure transparency, provide an open door for public input, and provide an opportunity to approach CPEC with requests for specific meetings in smaller groups,” according to a press release.
The group was formed to evaluate Braselton’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan, allow input and make recommendations to Braselton’s Town Council.
“Mayor Ward initiated this committee to help Braselton ensure its comprehensive plan provides accurate guidance and aspirations for Braselton,” according to the press release. “That process will begin with listening to Braselton’s residents, landowners and business owners. Direction determines destination, and Braselton’s leaders want an up-to-date plan that leads Braselton in the best direction possible.”
