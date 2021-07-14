Two more locations in Braselton will sell alcohol, including a national restaurant chain.
The town council approved alcohol licenses for Cracker Barrel on Hwy. 53 and Dollar General on Hwy. 211 at its Monday (July 12) voting session.
Cracker Barrel will now serve alcohol in its dining room as well as offer package sales in its store. Dollar General will sell wine and beer.
The council also approved an alcohol license for Race Trac on Hwy. 211. The store is currently licensed to sell alcohol, but a change in the store’s ownership required a new license.
REZONING TO ADDRESS ‘EYESORE’
The council approved a rezoning request from Tommy Slappey of Braselton Broadway, LLC, for 1.019 acres on 136 Henry St. from R-1 and PUD to R-3. Plans call for subdividing the land into three lots for detached single-family homes.
A public hearing for the request was held during the council’s Thursday (July 8) work session. Slappey told the council that the move is aimed at cleaning up what he considered an “eyesore” in the town.
Braselton Police Chief Terry Esco shared that sentiment as he publicly weighed in on request.
“I highly recommend that we support this,” Esco said. “That place has been an eyesore and a troublesome place for years for us … I don’t normally do this, but I’d like to see new homes there instead of what was there.”
No one spoke in opposition to rezoning.
Councilwoman Peggy Slappey, who is married to Tommy Slappey, recused herself from Thursday’s public hearing and Monday’s vote.
TOWN LOOKING INTO PROPERTY ACQUISITION
Following a closed session Monday, the council authorized town manager Jennifer Scott to acquire a tract of land to not exceed the price determined during closed session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.