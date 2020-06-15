The Braselton Town Council recently approved its General Fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The budget was approved during a special called meeting June 11.
Braselton's tentative General Fund budget calls for a 4.7 percent cut, from $5.95 million to $5.67 million.
Every city department is taking a spending hit, according to the proposed budget. The town's police department is slated to cut $100,000 from its spending, mostly in salaries. But town manager Jennifer Scott noted the town won’t lose police officers and officers won’t take a pay cut. The town plans to reduce overtime expenses, utilizing salaried employees instead of hourly employees when necessary.
Scott also noted there’s a 3-percent cost of living adjustment budgeted for town staff.
Braselton expects to see a decline in sales tax revenues of $50,000 in the coming year. It also anticipates a cut of $50,000 in hotel/motel taxes; $125,000 less in building permits; and a drop of $225,000 in impact fees.
While the town's General Fund is facing cutbacks, Braselton's water and sewerage fund anticipates growth in the coming year. Income is expected to grow from $8.9 million this year to $9.8 million in FY2021.
Spending is expected to go up as well, from $6.2 million to $7.75 million.
Braselton also has three other smaller agency budgets that are coming up for approval.
