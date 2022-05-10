A large Lawrenceville church will expand into Braselton’s town limits.
The Braselton Town Council on Monday (May 9) unanimously approved a conditional use for 34 acres at the intersection of Hwy. 124 and Hwy. 211 for North Metro First Baptist Church of Gwinnett to build a new campus.
The church property, which abuts I-85, lies within the Hwy. 211 Overlay District, requiring the conditional use.
The council’s approval came with several conditions, including a 70-foot undisturbed buffer along I-85 right-of-way and a minimum set back of 40 feet from Hwy. 124 right-of-way for the church's parking lot.
Another condition requires approval from mayor and council, along with a planning commission recommendation, for the architectural design of the buildings. Mayor Kurt Ward then added stipulations to that condition on Monday, requiring a landscape plan and a vehicle traffic plan with entrance and exit.
Frank Cox, who has served as North Metro’s pastor for 42 years, told Braselton’s planning board in late April that the church has 350-400 families from the area and wants to follow the growth.
The church is currently located near the intersection of Hwy. 20 and Old Peachtree Rd., south of I-85.
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE APPROVED
Following postponements, the council unanimously approved an alcohol beverage license request from Brandan Riebau for a CVS store located at 7395 Spout Springs Rd.
Councilman Jim Joedecke had previously expressed concerns about sign ordinance violations at location, along with its appearance. But he said Monday that area “looks a lot better to me.”
Riebau said he corrected the sign issues after receiving a list of violations. He also told the council he’d been unaware of the sign ordinances specific to Braselton, having managed seven different CVS stores in different jurisdictions.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•unanimously appointed Spencer Thomas to the Braselton Urban Redevelopment Agency.
•unanimously reappointed town manager Jennifer Scott to the Jackson County Library Board.
•met in closed session to discuss potential litigation but took no action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.