Braselton leaders approved a license for a proposed package store on Hwy. 53 but quickly followed with a moratorium on future license applications.
The council on Monday (March 14) OK’d the license request for applicant Ahmed Merchant with a 4-1 vote and then unanimously approved a moratorium on accepting new package store license applications. The moratorium, initiated by councilman Jim Joedecke, will run through June 14 (unless the ordinance is repealed earlier).
Merchant’s store site is located adjacent to Dollar General at the intersection of Hwy. 53 and Jackson Ave. The council’s approval of his application — James Murphy cast the lone “no” vote — came as Braselton’s census numbers have allowed for additional package store licenses in town.
“I do think we need to go back and look at this as we have a proliferation of these stores starting to pop up,” Joedecke said.
Councilman Richard Harper voiced his support for the moratorium.
“In reading all the information that’s been made available to us, I think it’s a good decision for us to take these things seriously and make these steps to make the community more appealing,” he said.
In a separate alcohol license issue, the council tabled a license-transfer request for wine and malt beverage sales for applicant Brandan Riebau for a CVS store on Spout Springs Rd. until its April meeting. The postponement, requested by Joedecke, comes after code-violation concerns at the location were raised. Joedecke also said Riebau wasn’t initially forthcoming in his application regarding some background issues.
The council approved a request from Mayor Kurt Ward to invite Riebau to speak before council members during their April work session.
CODE AMENDMENT APPROVAL
The council approved a series of changes to the town’s development codes with unanimous votes.
That included an amendment to the town’s planned unit development (PUD) codes — with language added by Ward — to further distinguish between major and minor modifications to PUD proposals.
The council also approved amendments providing new definitions for “automotive service stations and gas stations” and “convenience stores,” along with an amendment modifying the definition of the term “land use.”
Additionally, the council OK’d amendment proposals to create an “electronic sign” definition; prohibit electronic signs except for specific uses at gas stations and charging stations; and prohibit tube lights and strip lights but allow for string lights.
REZONING REQUESTS APPROVED
Braselton leaders also took action on two rezoning matters.
The council granted an annexation and rezoning request from VDC Development Group LLC for .084 acres on Thompson Mill Rd. to allow for a fire lane needed for an assisted living and memory care facility under construction. The rezoning changed the property from O and I in Gwinnett County to O-I (office-institutional) in Braselton.
The council also approved a rezoning request from R-1 to N-C (Neighborhood Commercial) for applicant Kevin Ringo for 0.85 acres at 12510 Lewis Braselton Blvd. The approval came with two conditions attached by planning director Kevin Keller, one of which that stipulates that the property can only be used for a professional office. This condition would stay with the property permanently, unless changed by a town council vote.
Ringo intends to use an existing house on the property for a land planning and development services business.
OTHER BUSINESS
•approved a resolution to begin the second tier of a Georgia Trails Grant application. Funds, if awarded, would go toward rebuilding Braselton’s Mulberry Riverwalk.
