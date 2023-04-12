The Braselton Town Council signed off on an architectural design for a large Gwinnett County church seeking to build a new campus fronting Hwy. 124 in Barrow County.
On Monday (April 10), the council voted unanimously to approve architectural renderings presented by North Metro Baptist Church for its Braselton location. Plans calls for the church to be constructed on 34 acres on Hwy. 124 abutting the I-85 North exit ramp.
North Metro Baptist’s original campus is located in Lawrenceville. The church’s longtime pastor, Frank Cox, told Braselton’s planning board last year that the church has 350-400 families in the area and wants to follow the growth.
During discussion Monday, some council members asked about the distance and visibility of the back of the church from the I-85 North exit ramp.
Braselton planning director Kevin Keller noted a required 70-foot undisturbed buffer in addition to the adjacent department of transportation right-of-way. Keller said the exact distance from the campus to the exit ramp would be available when the church submits its site plan.
In other business, the council:
•approved a water purchase agreement with Barrow County at $2.80 per thousand gallons to provide the town with an additional water source. The Barrow County rate is cheaper than the town’s water agreements with Gwinnett County ($5.53 per thousand gallons) and Jackson County ($2.95 per thousand gallons).
•appointed Billy Edwards to the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization Citizens Advisory Committee. The term runs through June 30, 2026.
•appointed Russell Smith to the Barrow-Braselton Joint Economic Development Authority. The term runs through March 2025.
