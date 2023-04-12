The Braselton Town Council signed off on an architectural design for a large Gwinnett County church seeking to build a new campus fronting Hwy. 124 in Barrow County.

On Monday (April 10), the council voted unanimously to approve architectural renderings presented by North Metro Baptist Church for its Braselton location. Plans calls for the church to be constructed on 34 acres on Hwy. 124 abutting the I-85 North exit ramp.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.