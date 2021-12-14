Over objections voiced by residents last week, the Braselton Town Council narrowly approved an annexation and rezone request to allow for the construction of 110 townhomes on Beaver Dam Rd. in Barrow County.
The council voted in support of the request 3-2 Monday (Dec. 13) following a Dec. 9 public hearing during which eight residents spoke out against the project.
Council members Becky Richardson, Peggy Slappey and Hardy Johnson voted in favor of the application with conditions while councilman Jim Joedecke and Mayor Bill Orr voted against it.
Residents who opposed the request from applicant Pine Grove Partners LP feared the townhome project would lower property values along Beaver Dam Rd. and overrun it with traffic and increase crime. Opponents also argued that a townhome development didn’t fit with the rural community around the proposed site.
The proposal failed to earn the recommendation of the Braselton Planning Commission, which voted on Nov. 29 to deny the application based on a proposed 1,200 square-foot minimum for units, which didn’t meet the 1,600 heated square foot requirement of the town.
Pine Grove, however, later agreed to a condition requiring a minimum of 1,800 heated square feet for all units.
A condition was also added limiting rentals. According to documentation, the homeowners’ association (HOA) must include “a rental restriction with a maximum of 20% of all residential units” and must require a written leasing permit to allow the HOA board to monitor the number of leases within the development.
The council also included a condition stipulating that no building permits will be issued prior to Oct. 1, 2023.
While the council approved the townhome project, it rejected a much larger development, denying an annexation request from Abernathy Development Company, LLC, for a proposed 246-home development of detached single-family lots on 91 acres between Hwy. 53 and Curk Roberts Rd.
Abernathy also sought an R-3 zoning for the project.
The request failed when no council member made a motion to accept it. An initial motion was made for denial, but that vote ended in a 2-2 deadlock. Slappey and Johnson voted against denial while Richardson and Orr voted in approval of the denial. Joedecke recused himself from the vote.
When no subsequent motion was made for approval, the council moved to the next agenda item.
No one spoke against Abernathy's proposal during Thursday’s public hearing, but it drew opposition from the public during the Braselton Planning Commission public hearing on Nov. 29. Traffic impact on Hwy. 53 and New Cut Rd was cited as a concern of nearby property owners who spoke against Abernathy’s application.
The planning commission unanimously recommended denial of Abernathy’s application, however, based on its inconsistency with the town’s comprehensive plan for the area, which designates half of the property for commercial use and the other half for medium density residential use for smaller dwellings such as townhomes, duplexes or cottages.
The council, on Monday, also denied a rezoning request from Landbridge Development, LLC, for a proposed 40-unit age-restricted rental development located on approximately five acres on Thompson Mill Rd. The property is owned by Oaks Senior Living, LLC. Landbridge sought a multi-family zoning for the development.
The council voted 4-1 to deny the request with Slappey casting the lone "no" vote.
The denial came after Landbridge lost an appeal in November seeking to use the original conditional use granted to Oaks Senior Living for the property in 2009. This would have allowed Landbridge to build without any rezoning.
Landbridge hosted a public forum over this project back in August, during which it received pushback from citizens who opposed the addition of more apartments along Thompson Mill Rd.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved alcoholic beverage licenses for Jose Castillo for Circle K locations at 1975 Hwy. 211 and 983 Hwy. 124; Adnan Meghani for Circle K at 7342 Spout Springs Rd.; Jeffrey Hansen for Chateau Elan Golf Club; Eric Robertson for Pilot Travel Center; and Sloane Meyer for the Braselton Civic Center. Meyer is the director of the Braselton Civic Center.
•provided final approval for the town’s capital improvements element and short-term work plan.
•approved Braselton’s Art Master plan.
•approved a second amendment for a sewer line agreement with Fountainhead subdivision.
•approved the final PUD site plan submittal for Claret Village.
