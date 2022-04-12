The Town of Braselton now has a contractor in place as it moves forward with a major expansion to its library.
The town council on Monday (April 11) awarded a bid of just under $4.1 million to a local company, BM&K Construction, to build an 8,166 square foot annex to the Braselton Public Library. Five companies bid on the project, which will add a two-story children’s wing to the existing structure.
Town manager Jennifer Scott noted the library’s high volume of use.
“It’s amazing how quickly we outgrew our existing library, and I think that’s a wonderful thing,” she said.
The town will apply $1.73 million worth of state funds, approved in 2021 by the state legislature, to the expansion project.
Scott said she expects construction to begin in an estimated 90 days, “although it’s a little bit hard to get materials right now,” she added.
The extension comes after the library received 4,896 attendees for children’s programs in 2019 — the last conventional year of programming before the start of the pandemic.
The new wing will house all young adult and children’s book collections and materials on the first floor. The second floor will feature a room dedicated to children’s programs, while a second room will hold adult classes and meetings.
The library expansion package includes parking lot expansion, a children’s garden, stormwater management and minor alterations to the existing structure. Those improvements include new interior room enclosures for a manager’s office and study rooms.
