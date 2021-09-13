The Braselton Town Council will use 30 more days to decide the fate of a 121-year-old home near downtown .
The council voted 5-0 Monday (Sept. 13) to postpone action on Lexes Homes’ request to demolish a historic home at 9681 Davis St. It will vote on the matter at its October business meeting.
Mayor Bill Orr made the motion to delay the decision to allow the council more time to gather information.
“I just think we need a little more time,” Orr said. “I’m not prepared to deny or move forward.”
Councilwoman Becky Richardson originally made a motion to deny the demolition, but that motion died after failing to gain a second.
The Davis St. house pre-dates paved roads in Braselton and is one of the contributing buildings to the town’s historic district. The home was built in 1900 according to county records. The town once had over 30 structures listed as contributing buildings but at least half no longer exist, according to town manager Jennifer Scott.
If enough buildings are removed, the town could lose its historic district designation. It was not certain, however, what that threshold of buildings is.
Scott said she learned that the original portion of the house — which consists of two to three rooms — could be moved from the lot, but not the additions.
Ken Gary, of Lexes Homes, said during the council’s Thursday (Sept. 9) work session that the company has no interest saving the home or moving it. Gary said the lot will become a green space if the home is demolished. He reiterated that Lexes has no desire to preserve the structure.
“We just do not want that old house,” he said. “It doesn’t equate to a benefit to us.”
CLOSED SESSION
The council met in closed session Monday and voted to authorize Orr to negotiate a renewal of Scott’s contract.
