A proposed 144-unit senior rental community in Braselton was denied by town leaders after a decision had been put on hold for nearly three months.
A request by OneStreet Residential to rezone 27.3 acres (seven total parcels) on Thompson Mill Rd. in Hall County to residential multi-family for the construction of a 55-and-up rental community was rejected by a 4-0 vote Monday (Nov. 8). The developer had also requested the annexation of one land parcel for the project.
Council member Peggy Slappey recused herself from the proceedings.
The council moved quickly to deny the request. Councilman Jim Joedecke made the motion for denial, mayor Bill Orr seconded the motion and the council voted unanimously to reject it without discussion.
Plans had called for both stand-alone and duplex-style rental cottages. OneStreet asked for a 60-day extension back in August to allow it to respond to issues raised at the town’s Aug. 12 work session.
Residents at that meeting expressed concerns that the development would negatively impact the value of surrounding properties, was not suitable for the area and would to add to already-problematic traffic in the area. Concerns were also expressed about age restriction with only one applicant required to be at least 55 years old.
OneStreet, which built the Main Street senior community in Braselton, had asked for several variances to Braselton codes in proposing the project.
Those variance requests included seeking an exception to Braselton’s definition of dwelling and multi-family apartments for this project since Braselton’s codes don’t specifically address this type of project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.