A charter school expert briefed the Braselton Town Council last week and his organization could assist the town in the coming months in gauging public interest for such a system in Braselton.
Gregg Stevens of the Georgia Charter Schools Association (GCSA) addressed the council July 7 during the council's work session. The council then voted Monday (July 11) for town manager Jennifer Scott to engage in future conversations regarding charter school options in Braselton.
A charter school in Braselton has been a topic of public discussion since February when Mayor Kurt Ward presented the idea at a Braselton Comprehensive Evaluation Planning Committee meeting.
Representatives from the GCSA could be available within the next three to six months to provide more information to residents about charter schools and determine the level of support in town for a Braselton charter school.
Those services would come at no cost to the town.
Charter schools are publicly-funded schools run by an independent, non-profit board. Charter schools draw their own attendance zones and operate under less stringent state restrictions compared to a traditional public school in exchange for meeting higher performance standards.
Stevens said charter schools are intended as an alternative to public schools offered in an area.
“Individual students have needs that are different from what sometimes is available in a traditional school or in that community in particular,” Stevens said. “So that’s where charters fill the gap.”
Charter schools can either be funded through a county or through the state. Since Braselton is divided by four counties, a charter school, if established, would likely be directly state funded. A charter school drawing state funds would then rely on its non-profit board to raise supplemental funding for the school, not local taxpayers.
“It does not affect the county whatsoever,” Braselton Mayor Kurt Ward said.
Ward said the Town of Braselton would not petition for, or hold, the charter. The independent board of citizens would do so. The extent to which the town would be involved in a charter system would likely come through potential leasing of building space.
Should a charter school in Braselton ever open, Stevens advised starting small. He suggested opening at K-3 or K-5 “and you work your way up from there.” He pointed to a “business model” of 350 to 500 students in K-5 by year five.
Should a significant portion of Braselton residents want a charter school, the first step toward that is assembling a group to petition for a charter.
“That’s why my job is hard, because it’s really hard to get that groundswell of support for someone to take that next step of all that work to actually do it,” Steven said. “And that’s the rub.”
But Stevens added that he hoped his organization could illustrate the need and potential for a system in Braselton and “someone will step up and say this worth the squeeze.”
No state funding is available for a charter petition, though some grant money is.
COUNCIL MOVES TO INVOLVE TOWN MANAGER
The council voted 5-0 to have town manager Jennifer Scott engage in discussions about charter school options in Braselton. Ward made the motion, explaining that he wanted the council’s backing before asking Scott to devote her time and the town’s resources to do so.
Though the motion passed, it didn’t come without discussion.
Council member Jim Joedecke, though ultimately voting in favor of the move, expressed concerns about the scope of those discussions, particularly if discussions of leasing space to a charter school are already in the works. Joedecke said he felt that conversation “jumps a couple steps ahead to, ‘Are we going to have a charter school?’”
Ward said charter schools looking to locate in Braselton are interested in the “abandoned school site,” an apparent reference the former site of West Jackson Primary School acquired by Braselton in 2021. He said Scott is needed to provide direct communication with those interested.
“We need to be able to have direct communication with them and not a suspicion as to whether or not that’s even a consideration,” he said.
“If we’re going to live in this world of kick the can down the road, that’s more than fine, but other operators and people involved in this will lose interest immediately, quickly and it will be over,” Ward added.
Joedecke said the council hasn’t had a discussion about the school site space.
“We’ve kind of backed into this idea that there’s going to be a charter school in that space it feels like to me anyway,” he said. “I think the first thing that needs to happen is we need to decide in the town whether we want to have a charter school or not. I still don’t think we’ve gotten past that step.”
Joedecke added that he had “serious misgivings about this.”
Ward said the town must decide if it wants to be part of a charter school, a process he said he believes must involve Scott, who has "the time, resources and development tools to help us develop the project."
Councilman James Murphy said the town must continue collecting information about charter schools but also favored having Scott involved.
“We’re at the point where we need to do something,” Murphy said. “So I’m comfortable with having her (Scott) collect information, but by no means am I saying we’re ready for a charter school here. I think that's premature."
