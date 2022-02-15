New gas stations, drive-through restaurants, car washes and auto service stations are now prohibited in Braselton’s Hwy. 211 Overlay District.
An amendment to the town’s development codes barring the addition of those businesses along Hwy. 211 — a measure aimed at protecting diversity of land use along the highway — passed Monday (Feb. 14) with a 4-0 vote of the council.
The Hwy. 211 Overlay District is defined as any land throughout Braselton on either side of the highway 750 feet from its centerline. The amendment would not affect existing gas stations, drive-in/drive-through restaurants, car washes and auto service stations, all of which would be grandfathered in.
Scott Snedecor represented the only public opposition to the measure during a public hearing over the amendment held on Thursday (Feb. 10). He’s a member of a partnership that’s been developing land on the corner of Hwy. 211 and Liberty Church Rd. for 15 years, but some land remains vacant. While he said he supports maintaining the area’s character, Snedecor expressed concerns about the amendment creating an “economic deal buster” for businesses that might appeal to the community.
Snedecor pointed in particular to prohibiting drive-through restaurants, noting that there are “viable chains in the marketplace.” “These are businesses that are highly respected and that people in our community would like to have,” Snedecor said.
The amendment was passed after findings from the town’s planning department concluded that allowing more gas stations, drive-through restaurants, car washes and auto service stations could crowd out other potential land uses along the corridor. Concerns about potential traffic generated by these businesses were also cited in these findings.
Councilman Jim Joedecke said the findings were part of a larger conversation about Hwy. 211 issues.
“I would say that it’s these findings, but also I think it’s a global discussion that we’ve had over the course of months, hearing from many citizens on this issue and hearing from business owners as well,” he said. “It goes beyond just the findings that we put together.”
Other development code amendments were also approved by the council on Monday.
Related to the Hwy. 211 overlay district amendment, a change to the definition of a drive-in/drive-through restaurant was approved. The new definition specifies a drive-in/drive-through as “an eating/and or drinking establishment where one can order and/or pick up food and/or drink without leaving one’s vehicle often characterized by a menu or a pick-up window and/or a drive-through window.”
Two development code changes for planned unit developments (PUDs) were also OK’d. The first defines a PUD as a development having two differing land uses and two differing densities. It specifies that two residential uses with differing densities does not constitute a PUD. The second adds more specifics regarding when PUD plan changes would warrant an amendment request to go before the town council.
The council also passed an amendment regarding variance procedures to stream buffers. The change stipulates that the applicant “bears the burden of proof” when seeking a buffer variance.
LITTER CONTROL ORDINANCE CHANGE
The town council unanimously approved an amendment to its litter ordinance that addresses property owners who allow trash to accumulate “beyond an acceptable level.” The move came on the heels council’s January meeting when concerns about overflowing trash dumpsters at Pilot Travel Center on Hwy. 53 were brought before city leaders by a town resident. During that meeting, Mayor Kurt Ward called for a resolution to examine the town’s code enforcement.
MULBERRY RIVER IMPROVEMENTS
In response to bank erosion at Mulberry River, the council OK’d a near $2.27 million bid from Shamrock Environmental Corporation for restoration. Tropical storms in recent years have eroded the riverbank. According to town manager Jennifer Scott, infrastructure is close to being exposed. The council approved funding a year ago for stream bank restoration, and the town acquired a zero-percent interest loan for the project.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved a special event permit for Traveling Taps during the Feb. 25-27 Braselton Vintage Market. The permit will allow for alcohol sales.
•approved a reduction of fines from $500 to $250 for late business license renewals for Matthews and Company Salon, Davinci Home Improvement and Northside Family Medicine. It will also reduce by the same amount a late fine for Phil-Mart Transportation, which applied for fine removal last month. The council will consider giving town staff discretion over late-free removal, and it will re-evaluate the fine amount.
•approval of a reimbursement resolution should the town council choose to use urban redevelopment agency (URA) bonds to cover the purchase price of the old West Jackson Primary School. The town recently purchased the former school building.
•authorized town manager Scott to negotiate for property on Hwy. 211 the council discussed in closed session.
