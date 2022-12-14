Approval of architectural drawings for a Lowe’s are on hold after the Braselton Town Council postponed a vote on them.
The proposed home-improvement store is part of Braselton Village, a planned-unit development (PUD) on Hwy. 211.
The initial drawings did not pass the eye test of Braselton leaders during Thursday’s (Dec. 8) work session, and they then opted to take a longer look at revised drawings presented during their Monday (Dec. 11) business session, voting unanimously to table their decision.
Under the conditions of the development’s PUD zoning, the council must review and then vote on all architectural elevations for commercial buildings.
Council members during the work session said the appearance of the Lowe’s shown in the drawings did not match the French-inspired character of the Chateau Elan architecture across the road.
Conditions of the PUD “strongly urge” that the architectural style is consistent with the Chateau Elan resort and commercial area.
The area was described as the “gateway” to that community.
“This feels like, to me, it brings the neighborhood down and down significantly,” councilman Jim Joedecke said. “I understand properties have to be developed, but I expected more.”
Mayor Kurt Ward offered a similar opinion.
“I don’t think what we’re seeing at the moment is meeting the architectural component that we’re looking for,” he said.
The project architect, Trent Ferrell, on Monday (Dec. 12), provided revised designs which he said incorporated elements used for the specialized design of the Hampton Inn at Chateau Elan, which mirrors the aesthetics of the resort. Ward, however, made a motion to table the decision to allow the applicant to talk further with town staff over the revised drawings, provide time for planning commission review and allow more opportunity for public input.
“On this one, we feel like we would like our staff to work with you guys more,” Ward said to Ferrell, who participated in Monday’s meeting via phone. “We’ve given you some recommendations on how to do that, and tonight’s vote is to table it.”
NEW WORK SESSION TIME
Starting in February, the council will move its work sessions to 4:30 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. on the Thursday before the second Monday of each month. The council, which approved the move unanimously, made the change to assist councilman Richard Harper, who had a conflict with the 4 p.m. time slot due to his new job.
The council also unanimously approved an early start time for their Jan. 9 voting session, meeting at 5:30 p.m. to avoid conflict with a potential appearance by the Georgia football team in the national title game, which airs at 7:30 p.m.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•signed local option sales tax (LOST) certificates of distribution for both Barrow County and Jackson County during a called meeting on Dec. 8. The town would earn 2.4% of Barrow County LOST. Braselton would collect 5.31% of Jackson County LOST through 2023, 5.47% in 2024 and 5.59% from 2025-2032. Both agreements must still be approved by each of the counties.
•approved an alcohol license holder change at Chateau Elan for Robert Woolridge, the resort’s new general manager. The council did so by approving separate applications for Woolridge for each of the establishment’s five alcohol-serving locations — the Inn at Chateau Elan, the Hampton Inn, The Spa at Chateau Elan, Paddy’s Irish Pub and marc at Chateau Elan.
•approved an updated policy for selecting companies for projects that use federal aid highway program funding.
•voted, following a closed session, to pass a resolution authorizing the acquisition of the property needed for the town’s Davis St. and Pinecrest St. sidewalk project.
