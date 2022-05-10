It appears that the Braselton Town Council wants to strengthen its control over who sits on the various town commissions and authorities.
During a lengthy discussion on May 5, the council went over the legal framework for each of its sub-authorities and outlined ways to strengthen the existing council’s ability to appoint members to those boards.
Of particular interest were the positions on the town’s planning commission and zoning board appeals board.
Essentially, the terms of some of those board’s members don’t align with the council districts which they serve, meaning new members to the town council didn’t appoint those members and can’t easily replace them until those terms end.
But some of the newer members on the town council don’t like that system, saying they want to be able to appoint people the know to the slots more quickly.
“It’s difficult to work with someone you didn’t appoint,” said councilman Richard Harper.
In addition to the zoning board and zoning board of appeals, the council discussed the appointment process for the town’s public finance authority, its visitors bureau and its urban redevelopment authority.
While the council didn’t take any formal action on the matter, it did request city staff to draft amendments to the city ordinances and rules to better align the appointment process to council terms so that new council members can more quickly put their choices on the boards and commissions
PARK PROJECT MAY BE ON HOLD
In other discussions May 5, the council debated over whether or not to proceed with the Barrow County SPLOST-financed park project on Hwy. 124. Several council members said that due to the proximity to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, the plans should be changed.
The city had previously proposed building two dog parks and some walking trails on the 70 acres it has along the Mulberry River.
Now, the council wants to explore using the SPLOST funds to do a Riverwalk extension. Town manager Jennifer Scott will prepare a cost estimate of that and a timeframe for the council to consider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.