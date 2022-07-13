The Braselton Town Council has made a pair of changes related to the sale of alcohol in town.
The council voted 4-1 Monday (July 11) in favor of an amendment to set a new population limit on package stores at one license per 2,000 people. Based on the amendment, the town could issue no more licenses unless it took a population count or until the next census is released.
The town currently has seven package store licenses issued. The council set a moratorium on package store applications in March while changes to the ordinance were considered.
The amendment includes a measure to allow the delivery or takeout of packaged alcoholic beverages. The state legislature recently voted to allow businesses to sell alcohol at delivery or through takeout.
This change would allow only for delivery inside the town limits.
Mayor Kurt Ward cast the lone “no” vote.
BRASELTON TO FORM POLICE FOUNDATION
The Town of Braselton will create a police foundation to accept contributions from individuals or companies to benefit the police department.
The foundation can use the funds collected to help pay for police expenses not covered in the town’s budget or provide assistance to an officer’s family in the event of an illness or death, among other uses.
“What a police foundation does is it kind of fills the gaps of what a city a can do with its police department,” town manager Jennifer Scott said.
Earlier this year, the state legislature approved a measure to allow individuals or businesses to designate their tax payments to go to police foundations. The limit is $5,000 for an individual and $10,000 for a married couple.
“I am thrilled that the state has created this as an opportunity for people to use their state tax payments and direct them locally towards our local law enforcement,” Mayor Kurt Ward said.
Braselton’s seven-member police foundation would comprise five town council member appointees, and one council member, along with Scott as town manager.
The town council already approved some members at its Monday (July 11) meeting.
Richard Harper will serve as the council representative on the foundation. Others nominated so far are Broderick Smith (nominated by Ward), Ed Walls (nominated by councilman Jim Joedecke) and Greg Krafsick (nominated by councilman James Murphy). Council members Harper and Becky Richardson have not made their nominations yet.
COUNCIL AMENDS CODE FOR BOARD APPOINTMENTS, REMOVALS
The council passed code amendments related to appointments and potential removals of those who serve the town’s planning board and board of zoning appeals.
The council voted unanimously in favor of changes stipulating that board members’ two-year terms begin Feb. 1 on even-numbered years and that members can be removed with our without cause. The code previously listed some grounds for dismissal. The amendment specifies that removal must come from the council member of the district the board member represents or the mayor if that board member serves as an at-large representative.
As for the board of zoning appeals, the council approved an amendment that reduces those terms from two years to one year. Those terms will also start Feb. 1. The changes also stipulate that one BZA member will be appointed from each of the town’s districts, along with one at-large member appointed by the mayor. Members may be removed with cause by the councilperson representing that board member’s district or the mayor if that BZA member is an at-large selection. BZA members can also be removed by those same town leaders if they miss three consecutive meetings or fail to reside in the town.
The changes stem from a May 5 council meeting during which the council requested city staff to draft amendments to the city ordinances and rules to better align the appointment process to council terms so that new council members can more quickly put their choices on the boards and commissions.
All amendments received recommendation from the town’s planning board.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved a new alcohol beverage license for distilled spirits by the drink for Hitesh Patel of Hit’s Tap Room.
•approved a Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) contract for right-of-ways for a sidewalk project on Pinecrest and Davis streets. The town has received a federal grant for the estimated cost to secure all right-of-way needed for the project. It also received a federal grant for all design work, which is now complete and approved by the GDOT. Once the state signs off on the project, the town will hold public information meetings and authorize a right-of-way agent to negotiate with residents. The town is not permitted to negotiate right-of-ways for this project.
•re-appointed Mitch Chapman, Hollie Ansley and Lyn Rooks to the Braselton Downtown Development Authority.
•appointed Robert Woolridge, new general manager of Chateau Elan, to the Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority.
