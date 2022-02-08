An amendment to Braselton’s development code prohibiting any new gas stations, drive-through restaurants, car washes and auto service stations along the town’s Hwy. 211 overlay district will be considered by town leaders this week.
The Braselton Town Council will hold a public hearing over the proposed change Thursday (Feb. 10) at 4 p.m., followed by a potential vote.
The proposal has already earned the Braselton Planning Commission’s recommendation as the advisory board voted in favor of the amendment unanimously on Jan. 24 to recommend the amendment.
The Hwy. 211 Overlay District is defined as any land throughout Braselton on either side of the highway 750 feet from its centerline.
The intent of the amendment — according to findings from the planning department included with the amendment — is to preserve a diversity of land uses along the highway. According to the findings, allowing more of these particular businesses could crowd out other potential land uses along the corridor. Concerns about potential traffic generated by these businesses were also noted in the findings.
This amendment would not affect any current gas stations, drive-in/drive-through restaurants, car washes and auto service stations — all of which would be grandfathered in.
Other amendments — all which received the planning commission’s recommendation — will be considered by the council during separate public hearings Thursday.
Related to the Hwy. 211 overlay district amendment, a change to the definition of a drive-in/drive-through restaurant is proposed. The new definition specifies a drive-in/drive-through as “an eating/and or drinking establishment where one can order and/or pick up food and/or drink without leaving one’s vehicle often characterized by a menu or a pick-up window and/or a drive-through window.”
Two development code changes for planned unit developments (PUDs) are also up for consideration. The first defines a PUD as a development having two differing land uses and two differing densities. It specifies that two residential uses with differing densities does not constitute a PUD. The second adds more specifics regarding when PUD plan changes would warrant an amendment request to go before the town council.
The final amendment being considered deals with variance procedures to stream buffers. The change stipulates that the applicant “bears the burden of proof” when seeking a buffer variance.
