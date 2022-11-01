The Braselton Town Council has called a work session for Thursday (Nov. 3) at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a pair of topics.
The council will review new voting district maps as it soon must decide which maps to present for a public hearing. New maps must be approved by January.
