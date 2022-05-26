The Braselton Town Council will hold a public hearing Thursday, June 9, at 4 p.m. to take public comment over the town’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget.
The council will then hold a called meeting June 17 at 4 p.m. to vote on the proposed budget.
Both meetings will be held in the courtroom of the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building located at 5040 Hwy. 53.
Three other Braselton government entities will hold meetings — all at the police and municipal court building — in the coming weeks to take public comment and vote on their proposed FY2023 budgets:
•Braselton Downtown Development Authority — public hearing, June 9,11 a.m.; called voting session, June 16, 10 a.m.
•Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority — public hearing, June 15, 5 p.m.; called voting session, June 22, 5:30 p.m.
•Braselton Urban Redevelopment Agency — public hearing, June 8, 3 p.m.; called voting session, June 29, 3 p.m.
Copies of the budget are available online at www.Braselton.net
