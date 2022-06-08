The Braselton Town Council will review a proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget expected to grow by 13.7% over its FY2022 budget.
A public hearing is set for Thursday (June 9) at 4 p.m.
The town projects nearly $8.48 million in general fund revenue, up from $7.45 million budgeted in FY2022. Among the revenue increases, the town expects $300,000 more in insurance premiums and $313,226 more in hotel-motel tax revenue (between both restricted and unrestricted money) in FY2023 over FY2022.
The proposed budget calls for just under $6.02 million in spending — up by $439,140 or 7.9% over FY2022 — leaving $2.46 million for debt service and reserves.
The council is expected to vote on the budget during a June 17 (4 p.m) called meeting.
WATER AND SEWER
The town expects $11.19 million in water and sewer revenue for FY 2023, up slightly from $11.02 million in FY2022.
OTHER FUNDS
Braselton expects the following budget numbers from these additional funds:
•Stormwater fund: $425,025
•Civic center fund: $460,010
•Visitor’s bureau fund: $2.79 million (budget public hearing is set for June 15 at 5 p.m. with a vote expected during a June 16, 10 a.m., called meeting)
•Downtown development authority fund: $106,085 (budget public hearing is set for June 9 at 11 a.m. with a vote expected during a June 22, 5:30 p.m.., called meeting)
•Braselton Urban Redevelopment Agency fund: $492,015 (budget public hearing is set for June 8 at 3 p.m. with a vote expected during a June 29, 3 p.m., called meeting.
