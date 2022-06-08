The Braselton Town Council will consider changes to its guidelines for planned unit developments (PUD) and procedures for public hearing postponements.
The council will hold public hearings over both matters at its Thursday (June 9, 4 p.m.) work session.
For PUDs, Braselton leaders are looking to set parameters for residential vs. non-residential uses.
The town’s planning commission on May 23 voted unanimously to recommend a development-code amendment mandating that single-use residential structures will not account for more than 50% of the building ground-floor area throughout a PUD.
Additionally, at least 30% of PUD land will be devoted to passive recreational use.
This measure would prevent developers from creating a PUD made up almost exclusively of residences.
The amendment would not apply to existing PUD-zoned property.
The planning commission also recommended approval of an amendment that would require that no multi-family or residential living units to be located on the first floor of any PUD building, except for single-family residences located on its own fee-simple lot.
As for the proposed change for public hearing procedures, the town seeks to cap the number of times an applicant can postpone a public hearing in front of the town council, the planning board or the board of zoning appeals.
A proposed amendment to the town’s codes would limit an applicant to one postponement. Any deferrals following that are at council’s or the boards’ discretion. The planning commission also voted unanimously to recommend the amendment on May 23.
The town council will also hold public hearings Thursday (June 9) over:
•a proposal to require a conditional use permit for gas stations and convenience stores in neighborhood and general commercial districts. The amendment would not supersede regulations in more restrictive overlay districts where the use is prohibited.
•a proposal to replace the term “fast food” in the development code with “restaurant drive-in/drive-throughs” for consistency and make restaurant drive-in/drive-throughs a conditional use in all zoning districts where “fast food” was permitted by right.
•a proposal to allow an applicant to combine variance or modification requests and conditional-use permit requests with their zoning change request.
The council could potentially take action on all items at its June 13 (7 p.m.) voting session.
