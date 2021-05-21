A Braselton couple has been indicted for defrauding the U.S. Small Business Administration out of millions of dollars by filing fraudulent applications in the Economic Impact Disaster Loan (“EIDL”) Program. EIDL is part of the CARES Act.
Paul Kwak and Michelle Kwak allegedly conspired to submit fraudulent EIDL applications in the names of shell companies that had no employees and conducted no business activities. An EIDL application must provide, among other information, the amount of revenue the business generated in the 12 months prior to the application and the number of employees. The applicant must certify that the information is correct and that he or she is legally eligible to apply for an EIDL.
The Kwaks are reportedly connected to over 70 fraudulent applications. Approximately half of those were successful, resulting in over $4 million in fraudulent loans.
“Fraudulent applications divert the limited pool of funds Congress allocated for pandemic relief from legitimate businesses in need of assistance,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “By defrauding the Small Business Administration, the defendants harmed hardworking business owners whom the CARES Act was intended to help.”
Paul Kwak also reportedly posted related videos on his YouTube channel. In a May 2020 video titled “EIDL, disaster assistance you don’t have to pay back” in Korean, Kwak explained that applicants can receive tens of thousands of dollars in assistance without collateral or a co-signor, using only the applicant’s electronic signature. One of his clients, according to Kwak, had recently received $150,000 in EIDL proceeds.
Paul Kwak, 63, and Michelle Kwak, 60, both of Braselton, were indicted by a federal grand jury on May 18.
This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael S. Qin is prosecuting the case.
