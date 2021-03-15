The Town of Braselton is accepting application for its Downtown Development Authority board.
"Being a Braselton Downtown Development Authority Board member is a wonderful way to serve the community," town leaders said. "It is not an easy job, but it is most definitely important, rewarding and exciting work. For the DDA be a successful, strong, committed and viable organization, board members must possess the same characteristics."
Town residents or local business owners/operators in the downtown district are eligible to serve on the board.
For more information, to get an application, or to find out other ways to get involved, contact Amy at apinnell@braselton.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.