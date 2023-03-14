More murals could appear around downtown Braselton in an effort to spruce up the district.
At its March 9 meeting, the downtown development authority (DDA) discussed the possibility of additional downtown mural art. One area of focus could be the town’s parking deck where some mural art already exists. Cheri Winham Huff said the DDA has already received a quote and design for a mural for that structure.
The DDA is also considering repainting the planters adjacent to the historic grist mill and adding more planters around town.
“We feel like there needs to be more color in the town,” Winham Huff said.
In other business, the DDA:
•is seeking sponsorships and auction-item donations for its May 4 Toast for Braselton fundraiser. The annual event will feature a Cinco de Mayo theme. The DDA looks to provide 36 tables for the event.
•is considering providing “boost grants” for downtown business improvements. The matching-grant money, if received, can be used for upgrades to the business’s property, not rent or purchasing inventory. The DDA is also applying for a landscaping grant that would also allow for improvement opportunities for downtown businesses.
•mentioned the Braselton Arts Council’s March 16 (6 p.m.) fundraiser. Tickets cost $75. The gathering will include a live-painting event.
•announced that the its annual planning meeting is April 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The location has yet to be determined.
