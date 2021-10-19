Braselton will ring in its holiday season with a busy slate of events on Nov. 20.
Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) members said the town’s Christmas tree lighting will include a parade, market place, carolers dressed in full costume, an appearance by Santa Claus and a sing-along time for children.
The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m to 7 p.m.
Authority member Tracy Bradenburg said this year’s event “will look a little different” this year due to high school organizations’ participation being limited due to COVID.
In other news discussed at its Oct. 14 meeting, the DDA:
•heard that the design committee will meet with Braselton town manager Jennifer Scott regarding plans for the town’s old jail building, which dates back to the early part of the 1900s. It will also meet to discuss the town’s art initiatives.
•announced that the town’s Bourbon Walk is ahead Dec. 2.
•discussed a potential May DDA fundraiser event date for 2022.
•discussed a December merchants' meeting to tour of the Braselton Civic Center.
•discussed a Jan. 10 date for its next work session.
