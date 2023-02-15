The planters featured on Frances St. in Braselton will receive an update.
Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Member Cheri Winham Huff told the board during its Feb. 9 meeting that the design committee is looking to repaint the planters and will put out a call to artists for the project.
“We’ll kind of figure out what type of design we’d like for that,” she said.
Installing and maintaining more planters throughout downtown was also mentioned.
“A lot of the downtowns that we love, that we kind of like to model after, have extensive planters,” Huff said.
In other business, the DDA:
•announced it will hold downtown cleanup days April 29 and Nov. 4.
•announced that the second-annual ArtRageous Festival is scheduled for Sept. 9. The DDA will potentially hold the event both in the civic center and on the town green.
•heard that several residents have signed up for volunteer orientation as the town begins its volunteer program.
•heard that 250 people attended the town’s Feb. 5 Chocolate Walk. Fifteen businesses participated.
•continues to seek sponsors and silent auction items for its May 4 Toast to Braselton fundraiser.
•announced that the town’s farmers market with open Feb. 17. The market will be situated closer to the town green and gazebo this year. It will run from 3-6 p.m.
