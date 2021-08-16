The Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) hopes to know by next month if it’s secured a small grant to enhance the town’s historic school house building on Harrison St.
The DDA has applied for $1,015 worth of matching funds to reconstruct the knee walls flanking the front steps of the 88-year-old building, as well as the original brick underpinning of the structure. The project would include the addition of protective mulch material and native plants around the building, which now houses Countryside Antiques.
Water runoff over the past few decades has washed away landscaping and much of the brick underpinning of the building, which ceased operating as a school in 1958.
The DDA, which discussed the grant at its Thursday (Aug. 12) meeting, has owned the building since 2014.
In other business, the DDA:
•announced that it’s seeking sponsors for its Oct. 16 Zombie Run. The race is again a Peachtree Road Race qualifier. Other upcoming town events are a second Wine Walk (Sept. 9), Pooches in the Park (Sept. 25) and Celebrate the Holidays in Braselton (Nov. 20).
•heard that final plans for townhouses to be built behind the Braselton Library are under review. The start date for that project is slated for Oct. 1.
•discussed researching development ideas for a lot at the corner of Hwy. 124 and Hwy. 53 to present to the property owner.
