Countryside antiques
Photo by Town of Braselton

Should the Braselton Downtown Development Authority ever part with its Harrison St. property, the Town of Braselton will have the first shot at buying it.

The DDA, following a closed session, voted Thursday (April 13) to offer the town first right of refusal should it ever sell the 1.47 acre parcel, which includes the 89-year-old Braselton school house. The DDA has owned the property since 2014.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.