Should the Braselton Downtown Development Authority ever part with its Harrison St. property, the Town of Braselton will have the first shot at buying it.
The DDA, following a closed session, voted Thursday (April 13) to offer the town first right of refusal should it ever sell the 1.47 acre parcel, which includes the 89-year-old Braselton school house. The DDA has owned the property since 2014.
In other business, the DDA:
•heard that preliminary work has started for this year’s ArtRageous festival. The DDA event debuted in October 2022.
•has awarded $1,000 to downtown businesses through a landscaping grant. All recipients must complete improvement projects by June for reimbursement.
•heard that the design committee is reviewing designs to expand the town’s parking deck mural. The committee also plans to repaint the planters on Frances St. this year. The committee will put out a call to artists within the next few weeks.
•heard that the organization committee has sold 21 of 36 tables for the May 4 “Toast to Braselton” fundraiser. The committee still needs auction items for the event.
•welcomed new DDA members Sue Wyatt and Esteban de Leon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.